2021 Dacia Duster SUV Costs WAY Less Than a Base Ford Fiesta in the UK

The 2021 Dacia Duster can be ordered from £13,995 ($19,450) in the Essential grade, with a 90 PS (89/ 66) gasoline engine, and front-wheel drive. By comparison, the cheapest 2021 Ford Fiesta supermini has a recommended retail price of £16,385 ($22,770) in the three-door body style.Standard gear in the Romanian model includes 16-inch steel wheels, LED DRLs, black roof bars, dusk-sensing headlamps, manual air conditioning, DAB radio, and cruise control with speed limiter.For the Comfort, customers are looking at a minimum of £15,495 ($21,535). This variant adds 16-inch alloy wheels, black-painted heated and electrically adjustable side mirrors, body-colored door handles, front fog lamps, and hill descent control. A height-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment, 8-inch infotainment system with smartphone integration, leather-wrapped steering wheel, electric rear windows, and reversing camera with rear parking sensors are also included.The 2021 Duster Prestige has an on-the-road price of £16,695 ($23,200) and brings 17-inch alloy wheels, Grey Quartz side mirror caps and roof bars, rear privacy windows, acoustic windshield, keyless entry, multi-view camera, automatic air-con, and navigation. The front parking sensors, blind spot warning, and heated front seats are also standard.Depending on the specification, the facelifted Duster can be had with gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel (LPG) powertrains. The range includes the 90 PS (89 HP / 66 kW), 130 PS (128 HP / 96 kW), and 150 PS (148 HP / 110 kW) gasoline units, the 115 PS (113 HP / 85 kW) diesel, and 100 PS (99 HP / 74 kW) LPG, with either a six-speed manual or an EDC six-speed automatic transmission, and front- and all-wheel drive.