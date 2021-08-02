2021 Dacia Duster SUV Costs WAY Less Than a Base Ford Fiesta in the UK

Subsequent to its unveiling earlier this summer, the facelifted Dacia Duster has officially launched in the United Kingdom. The Romanian budget SUV comes in different trim levels, with a variety of gasoline and diesel powertrains, and has an attractive starting price.
The 2021 Dacia Duster can be ordered from £13,995 ($19,450) in the Essential grade, with a 90 PS (89 HP / 66 kW) gasoline engine, and front-wheel drive. By comparison, the cheapest 2021 Ford Fiesta supermini has a recommended retail price of £16,385 ($22,770) in the three-door body style.
Standard gear in the Romanian model includes 16-inch steel wheels, LED DRLs, black roof bars, dusk-sensing headlamps, manual air conditioning, DAB radio, and cruise control with speed limiter.
For the Comfort, customers are looking at a minimum of £15,495 ($21,535). This variant adds 16-inch alloy wheels, black-painted heated and electrically adjustable side mirrors, body-colored door handles, front fog lamps, and hill descent control. A height-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment, 8-inch infotainment system with smartphone integration, leather-wrapped steering wheel, electric rear windows, and reversing camera with rear parking sensors are also included.
The 2021 Duster Prestige has an on-the-road price of £16,695 ($23,200) and brings 17-inch alloy wheels, Grey Quartz side mirror caps and roof bars, rear privacy windows, acoustic windshield, keyless entry, multi-view camera, automatic air-con, and navigation. The front parking sensors, blind spot warning, and heated front seats are also standard.
Depending on the specification, the facelifted Duster can be had with gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel (LPG) powertrains. The range includes the 90 PS (89 HP / 66 kW), 130 PS (128 HP / 96 kW), and 150 PS (148 HP / 110 kW) gasoline units, the 115 PS (113 HP / 85 kW) diesel, and 100 PS (99 HP / 74 kW) LPG, with either a six-speed manual or an EDC six-speed automatic transmission, and front- and all-wheel drive.
