750-HP C 63 AMG Drag Races Twin-Turbo Mustang

If you aren't a petrolhead yourself, try spending some time with one. You'll quickly notice how competitive they tend to be. And you'll also see most of them praising their favorite car manufacturer as if they were part of the business themselves. So this upcoming drag race is going to be pretty intense, to say the least.
It was just a few days ago that we saw a Shelby GT500 taking on a BMW M4 Competition. And the results might have shocked some of you, especially if you're a muscle car fanatic. And here we are again, at the point where a German-built sportscar is challenging an American icon. A Mercedes-AMG is racing against a Ford Mustang, and you would expect the latter to be much better suited for this kind of battle.
There are a few similarities between the two vehicles. Both of them are 2013 models and both come with RWD and V8 engines. The Mercedes-AMG is the heavier car here, with all its creature comforts, and it weighs in at 4,000 lbs (1,814 kg). Meanwhile, the Ford clocks in at just 3,600 lbs (1,632 kg). While the six-speed manual sounds like the obvious choice for more driving fun, the German coupe may have the upper hand with its fancy 7-speed automatic.
Driving the C 63 AMG is Bryce from Huntington Beach, and we get a quick tour of his car before going into the race. Reportedly, his supercharged V8 should be capable of delivering 750 horsepower to the wheels, which is impressive, to say the least. That's partly due to the Magnusson TVS 2300 unit, which operates at just 9 PSI (0.62 Bar). It's interesting to note that the owner made sure that the blower temperatures don't go overboard, which is bound to increase the efficiency of the setup.
Mustang, this car will be driven by Jacob, who is also a California resident. Jacob has quite the history with this car, and you would expect the twin-turbo Coyote engine to be a good match for the AMG M156.
But the Mustang is only running on 8 PSI (0.55 Bar), which means Jacob is only going to have about 650 horsepower to the wheels. So he'll have to do with less horsepower, but also less weight. And the Mickey Thompsons that are on the Mustang do look a bit more menacing. This might just be a close one! But the popular opinion onset seems to be that the C 63 AMG will come out on top. The first run will have both cars going head-to-head down a 1,000 ft (304 meters) stretch of tarmac.
The Mercedes is slightly quicker off the line. And the moment you see the smoke coming off the Mustang's rear tires, you can start picturing the outcome. The C 63 AMG is out in the lead, and the gap is quite significant. As the Ford was struggling with excessive wheelspin, they decide to mix things up for the second run. The length is increased to 1,500 ft (457 meters), and the C 63 AMG will start with a small handicap.
Even so, it doesn't take long for the German-built muscle car to reassert dominance, as it flies by its opponent. And there's nothing that the Ford Mustang can do to stage a counterattack at this time. If we were talking about a Shelby GT500, the outcome might have been different. For now, the "trophy" goes to Germany. There's one extra run at the end, but we won't spoil the result for you.
