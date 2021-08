BMW E30 Dragster Hides a Huge Secret Behind That Big Intercooler

This specific E30 falls in the latter category, as it has been tuned for pure, unaltered, straight-line fun. Due to that big intercooler below the small kidneys, it’s not exactly a wolf in sheep’s clothing, as everyone knows it means business.So what’s hidden behind it? That would be a 2JZ engine sourced from a Toyota Supra, which is understood to have been extensively tweaked in order to pump out a very impressive 1,000 horsepower, or about as much as the original Bugatti Veyron.Besides the power unit that started life in the Land of the Rising Sun, this classic BMW 3 Series features other tuned parts, and has a pair of extremely fat rear slicks for enhanced traction off-the-line, which required some body chopping in order to fit under the arches. The mandatory roll cage and bucket seats with racing harnesses are present too.The bad 3 Series E30 , which makes not only the original M3, but also the modern one, feel like tamed machines, was filmed in action in Romania, during a drag racing event. The car took on an even more serious dragster, and went down the quarter mile on its own a few times, setting a personal record for the driver by completing the run in 9.795 seconds.That’s hardly jaw-dropping by modern standards, considering that we now have stock cars that are far quicker, like the Tesla Model S Plaid that did a 9.08 recently, at over 154 mph (248 kph), but keep in mind that this Bimmer came out sometime between 1982 and 1994, so it is an old timer.