1965 Ford Mustang Can Hopefully Still Be Saved, Is “Pretty” Complete

If your childhood dream is owning a Mustang and using it as a daily driver, you probably know already there are plenty of models out there still in tip-top shape, either preserved impeccably or already restored and brought back to mint condition. 9 photos



The Mustang that we have here is said to be one of the cars that can still be saved, though as you’ll learn in a few seconds, it’ll probably require a ton of work to get it up and running.



First and foremost, as you can easily figure out by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, the rust on this Mustang is one big concern, so if you're interested in a purchase, just make sure you check out everything thoroughly before making an offer. eBay seller buy_it_now_classic_cars does say the car is very rusty, with the trunk likely to require some serious patching.



Very little has been shared about the engine, though we’re being told it’s a six-cylinder unit. The Mustang was originally offered with a 170ci (2.8-liter) six-cylinder engine in 1964, but a year later,



The good news is the car is pretty complete, according to the eBay listing, so in theory, if you’re planning a full restoration, most of the parts are likely there. Not in their best shape, of course, but at least they’re there.



