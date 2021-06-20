1 2V Turbo Stick Shift Ford Mustang Drag Races Everything, Old Is Better Than New

Ford Mustang Spectacular Burnout Ends in Matching Crash

When will Mustang drivers learn not to do any of the following - burnout, drift, quick launch, corner hard - whenever there's even the slightest chance of crashing into a nearby object? 52 photos



This whole thing about



Well, the library of these videos has just expanded with one more entry, this time featuring a blue Mustang performing a burnout on a provocatively narrow street (might even be an alley). Early in the clip, we get to see a C7



The clip starts with the Mustang already leaving a thick trail of smoke behind, and we can only assume the man recording the scene was probably angry with himself for missing the first part of the burnout. Little did he know the best part was still to come.



As it so often happens, the driver doesn’t know when to stop, pushes too hard and seems to lose control of the car. He overcorrects with the steering, then does the same thing in the other direction - at this point, it's clear they're not going to regain control. Still, there's plenty of grass around them – surely, they can find some space to safely roll to a halt.



You must not have been paying attention when we talked about how these things end. Of course it didn't. Like a homing missile, the



The ideal situation for any Mustang-based shenanigans looks like that classic scene every old western movie had: a barren stretch of land and a lonely tumbleweed making its way across. Granted, the pony car also needs at least a bit of asphalt, but you get the idea.This whole thing about Mustangs being prone to crashing may have started as a joke, but it's gotten to the point where it's impossible to ignore the fact it's more than that. Sure, Ford's sports model is pretty ubiquitous and the people who drive it are more likely to pull a shady maneuver than, say, Camry drivers, but it still doesn't explain the huge number of videos showing these otherwise beautiful cars ending up seriously botched up.Well, the library of these videos has just expanded with one more entry, this time featuring a blue Mustang performing a burnout on a provocatively narrow street (might even be an alley). Early in the clip, we get to see a C7 Corvette in the foreground as well as other parked cars, suggesting this incident might follow the usual pattern of people showing off at a car meet. However, no context is provided, so we might be wrong.The clip starts with the Mustang already leaving a thick trail of smoke behind, and we can only assume the man recording the scene was probably angry with himself for missing the first part of the burnout. Little did he know the best part was still to come.As it so often happens, the driver doesn’t know when to stop, pushes too hard and seems to lose control of the car. He overcorrects with the steering, then does the same thing in the other direction - at this point, it's clear they're not going to regain control. Still, there's plenty of grass around them – surely, they can find some space to safely roll to a halt.You must not have been paying attention when we talked about how these things end. Of course it didn't. Like a homing missile, the Ford coupe went straight for the biggest, thickest metal pole it could find, burying it deep into its engine bay. Fortunately, it doesn't look as though anyone got hurt. We're not so sure we can say the same thing about the man's self-esteem, though.