1966 Ford Mustang Spent Years in Storage, Then Parked Outside, Still a Beaut

As far as the price is concerned, this Mustang is listed on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction, with the top bid at the time of writing surpassing the $2,100 threshold. The price, however, is likely to increase substantially by the time the auction comes to an end in 6 days. Just look at the Mustang that we have here and you’ll certainly understand why. While the car does look like a solid candidate for a restoration, several essential tidbits are missing, and without a doubt, a thorough inspection in person is definitely recommended, especially given the years it spent outside under the clear sky.Because yes, this Mustang has been sitting for quite some time, with eBay seller whiteheadmotors explaining the vehicle has originally been parked inside for some 15 years. More recently, however, it was pulled from storage and moved outside, so it ended up spending some two more years on the side of the road.The Mustang apparently comes with a 289 (4.7-liter) under the hood, and the seller claims there’s a chance it’s a matching numbers unit, though this cannot be verified.The ’66 Mustang was offered with a 200 (3.3-liter) six-cylinder, as well as with a 289 (4.7-liter) V8 in several configurations, including a 2-barrel version with 200 horsepower and a 4-barrel model with 225 horsepower. A third 289 4-barrel HiPo was also available for model year 1966 with over 270 horsepower.The good news is the 289 on this Mustang still runs, though it needs a new carburetor, according to the eBay listing. Other than that, very little has been shared, so whoever decides to buy it should also take care of shipping, as the car will need to be towed given it hasn’t been driven for years.As far as the price is concerned, this Mustang is listed on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction, with the top bid at the time of writing surpassing the $2,100 threshold. The price, however, is likely to increase substantially by the time the auction comes to an end in 6 days.

