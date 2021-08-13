U.S. Army’s Goshawk Interceptor Has Enemy Drones for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

With unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology advancing so fast, standard electronic warfare counter-measures are no longer sufficient. What’s even worse is that the drone threat is not limited to the battlefield, but increasingly present in civilian environments, as well. The 3rd generation Goshawk proves that it can provide effective protection in any type of scenario.
Robotican, a company that specializes in autonomous robotics and drones, recently conducted a successful demonstration for the U.S. Department of Defense Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD). Goshawk, its 3rd generation autonomous C-UAS (Counter-Unmanned Aerial System) showed that it can capture hostile drones effectively, safely, during any stage of their mission.
During the demonstration, target drones of different sizes and models were launched from a remote location, with the objective of trying to penetrate a no-fly zone. The Goshawk is designed to detect enemy drones and launch the interception mission completely autonomously. As shown in the video, the Goshawk is launched from the Smart Nest launch pad, and then it captures the hostile drone, delivering it to a pre-established disposal area.
From what Robotican shared, the demonstration was complex and even thrilling, with the C-UAS performing target chase and head-on engagement with the hostile drones. Its main benefit is that it can handle even threats that are immune to standard counter-measures like GPS spoofing and jamming. Another advantage is that, unlike using missiles or other air-defense weapons that can cause collateral damage, this kinetic interception method is entirely safe.
With its 24/7 standby mode, Goshawk is literally ready to detect and capture hostile drones at any time. And it does so autonomously, as long as an officer confirms mission takeoff. The system can be operated from an existing Security command and control center and doesn’t require extra manpower.
It’s designed to protect civilian areas as well, such as airports, commercial facilities, strategic production plants. More Goshawks will be needed if the area that needs to be protected is extra-large, but they can all be operated by one control center.
