Revamped 1969 Triumph Bonneville T120R Is a Numbers-Matching Gem You’ll Cherish

Take a second to think about how cool you’d look atop this showstopper; or how cool it would look inside your garage, for that matter. 39 photos



The numbers-matching treasure is up for grabs until Friday (August 13), when the BaT auction will reach its conclusion. At the time of this article, the top bidder is offering a little over 8,000 bucks to get their hands on the Meriden-bred marvel, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see this price tag surge before the auctioning period comes to an end.



Let’s go into more detail about the meticulous restoration work that went into this



Additionally, Bonnie’s twin-cylinder engine was honored with a plethora of premium goodies, such as fresh Amal carbs, a Sparx electronic ignition setup and a modern battery, as well as new pistons, rings and valves. The exhaust gases escape via aftermarket headers and dual TJ Wassell mufflers. Lastly, the primary and final drive chains have been replaced with youthful alternatives for good measure.



Bonneville T120R remains stock. Its air-cooled 649cc parallel-twin powerplant is capable of delivering up to 49 horses when the crank spins at 6,200 rpm. A four-speed constant-mesh transmission is tasked with handing this force over to the rear hoop, which flaunts a diameter of 18 inches. The bike is supported by telescopic forks and dual Girling shocks, while stopping power hails from a twin-leading-shoe drum at the front and a single-leading-shoe counterpart on the other end.

