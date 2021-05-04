Bittle Opensource Robot Is Your Very Own "Boston Dynamics Spot" Lookalike

Mysterious 1965 Ford Mustang Lived in the Woods, Now Ready for the Tarmac

At the first glance, this 1965 Mustang is very close to becoming a rust bucket, so a visual inspection is definitely recommended before buying it, especially because it comes with a rather ambitious price. The seller expects to get no less than $10,000 for the car, but the Make Offer button has also been enabled should you be interested in another deal. Because yes, this Mustang looks like it spent some time in an area full of vegetation, and unfortunately, we all know what this means. The car comes with a significant amount of rust, and as you can easily tell by simply checking out the photos here, it’ll need plenty of bodywork before bringing it back on the road, including some patches on the floors.While we don’t know how exactly this Mustang has spent its last years, there’s some vegetation inside, and without a doubt, this can’t be good news. eBay seller nwlumpers_7 says they believe the car was in storage for quite a while, though not a lot is known about the history of the car.There’s a chance the Mustang has been sitting since the ‘70s, as the seller claims they found some parking tickets in the glove compartment, and they’re some 50 years old.The 1965 Mustang was available with a 200 (3.3-liter) six-cylinder and 2-barrel and 4-barrel 289 (4.7-liter) Windsor V8s, while the most powerful version was the 289 Windsor HiPo V8 4-barrel offered between 1964 and 1966.The Mustang right here sports a 289, though no further specifics are available, so we don’t know if it’s running or not, yet there’s a good chance it doesn’t given the overall condition of the car.At the first glance, this 1965 Mustang is very close to becoming a rust bucket, so a visual inspection is definitely recommended before buying it, especially because it comes with a rather ambitious price. The seller expects to get no less than $10,000 for the car, but the Make Offer button has also been enabled should you be interested in another deal.

