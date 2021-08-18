Russian Military Kamaz Trucks Ready to Play Rough at Upcoming International Army Games

Russians are known for their love of military vehicles (among other things), from the infamous tanks to all sorts of trucks, ships and aircraft. In fact, they’re so passionate about them that they’re the only ones to have created military international competitions, which are very similar to sports competitions, except that fact that actual army vehicles get to show what they’re capable of.
The International Army Games in Russia have so many categories that it’s hard to keep up with them. But one that stands out is called “Masters of Armored Vehicles”, where various types of four-wheelers and six-wheelers go against each other on obstacle-filled routes. This year, the competition is set to take place between August 23 and August 29, in Ostrogozhsk city, Voronezh region.
Until the “battle” of the armored vehicles begins, we can get a glimpse of what it’s going to be like, from the training sessions, and it sure looks like fun. Russia’s Western Military District announced that before the actual competition begins, all contestants must complete a 5-day series of trainings, while the technical staff also makes sure the vehicles are prepared for the race.
The first training already began, and we can see the famous Kamaz trucks go through some rough challenges, including slopes, ditches, streamers and water obstacles. According to officials, the maximum track length will be of almost 5 miles (7.6 km), filled with more than 20 obstacles that the competitors will have to overcome. Uzbekistan will be the first to go, followed by Russia, Belarus, Egypt and China. All in all, more than 100 servicemen from these five countries will participate in the competition.
The stars of the races will be UAZ, Kamaz and Ural vehicles. We’ll get to see more of these bad boys and what they can do at the actual competition, but we can bet that the Kamaz trucks will be the most impressive. After all, the non-armored version of the new K5 generation trucks is a well-known figure at international truck rallies, like the Silk Way Rally, almost as tough as Russia’s Army Games.
