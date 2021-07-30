Russian Miata Pulls Off Insane Fast and Furious Truck Stunt, Goes Viral

If you would have to pick just one favorite scene out of the "Fast and Furious" saga which one would that be? There are many good ones of course, but what about the truck heist stunt? You know, the one in which three black Hondas with green neon lights tackle the Rodgers semi?
Leaving aside the fact that it doesn't seem smart for a group of hijackers to be using under-glow on their cars, that was a pretty cool scene. Even more so considering this was just the beginning of a series that is still around today. The saga inspired many young people across the globe, and it played a big role in the exponential growth of the tuning scene.
But this scene had an even bigger impact on a young Russian fellow named Evgeny Chebotarev. His life motto appears to be "From the streets to Hollywood". And that's not just talking the talk. If you plan on looking at his content, you'd better sit down first. I've seen this man performing some dangerous stunts. He claims he's risked his life 61 times so far.
And I'll give you a quick example. He was standing in the middle of the road as a car is accelerating towards him. At the right moment he jumps, and the vehicle drives past underneath him! But the reason I'm writing this story today is that he decided to re-enact the Fast and Furious stunt I mentioned earlier. Instead of using a Honda Civic, he is driving an RHD Mazda Miata.
I find it somewhat hilarious that there are Xander Cage "Triple X" logos on the car. That's appropriate considering the insanity of the stunt he's about to pull off. Of course, there is no question of any heist involved here, and the truck driver is well aware of what's going to happen. We get to see the footage from multiple angles, and it takes a lot of coordination to pull it off. With no safety features in place, I don't even want to think what could have happened if something went wrong. But I'm happy to see he was successful in his attempt, and now the video is going viral all over the Internet!
