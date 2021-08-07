Forget About Tiny Houses! How About a 39-Ft Tubular, Pipe-Like Dwelling Space?

4 The Darth Vader House Is an Awesome Architectural Take on Star Wars Fandom

We’ve heard a lot lately about tiny houses, smart houses, green ones, 3D-printed houses, and other modern, futuristic constructions. But here's a fresh one for you: how about living in a 39 ft long tubular house that looks like a pipe? 10 photos



Back to the tubular

With a 0.15 in (4mm) stainless steel cladding and a weight of around 12 tons, the Russian Quintessential is secured with just six bolts and is properly insulated with foam to cope even with cold winter temperatures, which are emblematic for



While you wouldn’t think so based on the claustrophobic shape of the Quintessential, the interior of this tubular structure is quite cozy and roomy. It consists of a small balcony area, a minimalist kitchenette that has a sink, microwave, and cabinetry, as well as a bathroom with a toilet and shower. They even squeezed a double bed in there.



The access to this weird, reflective “pipe” house is made through glass doors located at the opposite end of the balcony.



