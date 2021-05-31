Military Planes and Helicopters Look Striking in Russia’s Aviadarts Competition

“Meanwhile, in Russia”, as the saying goes, the all-army national competition continues, for all the categories you can imagine, from tanks and armored vehicles to aircraft, and from snipers and riflemen, to signalmen. Russia doesn’t hold back when it comes to showing off its military assets, and the Army Games, part competition and part trainings, are a massive display of military power.
Part of this year’s Army Games, the Aviadarts competition is gathering more than 50 air crews of the Aerospace Forces, for an impressive line-up of planes and helicopters. Like all the other categories of the Army Games, Aviadarts will unfold in several phases, until June 5, when the winners will be announced.
The main sections where the military aircraft crew will show off their skills include physical training and piloting techniques, navigation and visual aerial reconnaissance. And, during the final stage, which began at the end of last week, fighter aircraft crews had to also demonstrate elements of air combat.
Over the course of the first stages, the participating pilots had to accurately locate targets on the ground and establish their coordinates on the map (this was the visual aerial reconnaissance component). In order to demonstrate certain piloting techniques, they had to perform a set of aerobatics, in pairs. Plus, the aircraft teams had to pass by specific control points, along the flight route, at a given time, proving their air navigation abilities.
This complex competition event included cargo exercises and search and rescue tasks. These were some of the things that the transport and combat helicopter pilots had to demonstrate, as well as extinguishing a conditional fire and accurately landing important cargo.
Only after these first flight stages were completed, the fighter jets got down to some serious business, for the air combat phase. This included shooting from aircraft guns, bombing and launches of unguided aircraft missiles. They had to also perform long-range missile launches and show how fast they are able to detect an air target and how accurate the attack is.
Aviadarts continues until the end of this week, when the best pilots and aircraft crews will be selected.
