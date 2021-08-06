5 The World’s Worst Parker Drives a Toyota Auris, and the Struggle Is Real

Flamethrowing Lada Is One Awesome Mod From Hell

Introduced in 1973, the Lada (known as Zhiguli in Russia) is still around, especially in its home country, Russia. To many, it is a silly-looking or downright boring car, underpowered and of questionable quality like many other products from former communist countries. In the right hands , though, the Lada is like a magical, mythical creature with superpowers and shape-shifting abilities.One or maybe more such pairs of hands have been at work on the Lada 2106 you can see in the video below. It popped up on reddit without context so, for all we know, it could be an old one that’s resurfaced. That’s hardly relevant, though: the Lada shown in it is absolutely the most awesome and terrifying vehicle you’re likely to see all day. Because it’s been fitted with a flamethrower.The video stars with some guy walking to the car and getting into it, as he’s cheered on by his mates. Notably, two of the outer headlights of the car are missing and we soon learn why: that’s where it spits fire from. The guy makes the Lada throw out flames at least 20 feet away (6 meters), and he does it several times, as if to show that the gimmick actually works without incident. It’s a glorious sight, but also slightly frightening As you can imagine, the video went viral right away. Comments to it range from “of course this is Russia” to “anyone else would’ve used the horn” and James Bond comparisons, to debates on whether this would work on zombies (the conclusion is that it wouldn’t, because they would have to burn for too long in order to stop coming after you), or the exact situation in which you could use this in traffic.For the sake argument, the guy never drives the Lada from its position, so it could be that the engine isn’t even there anymore, to make room for the flamethrower. But if it still worked, it wouldn’t be wise to get into an altercation with him.