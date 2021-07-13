5 Pedal-Powered 1989 Honda Civic Is One Green (but Not Very Mean) Machine

The World’s Worst Parker Drives a Toyota Auris, and the Struggle Is Real

'UK's worst parker' takes 8 minutes to reverse into a spot after 10 attempts pic.twitter.com/Z7ThqMKSWw — The Sun (@TheSun) July 12, 2021 Reverse parking, or any other type of parking, for that matter, remains the bane of every newbie driver. There’s something about having to squeeze in a tight space when you’re not yet familiar with the feel and size of the car, and finding just the right speed that does it for most newbies. This one, for instance, wouldn’t take any chances.Consider this the opposite of what you see in other parking fail videos, in which the driver rams into nearby vehicles or even manages to get on top of them. Here is an overcautious driver who, with two spaces open , still needed almost eight full minutes to reverse park his Toyota Auris within the white lines. His attempts were filmed by someone on a balcony overlooking the scene and, of course, posted to social media.The video in the tweet below speeds through the eight minutes of parking nightmare, and adds music for comedic effect. Not that a soundtrack was needed: the poor dude really tried his hardest to park that car, and was repeatedly in it over his head. From this perspective alone, major kudos to him for not hitting the other cars on the lot, or doing something really crazy.Whether this is UK’s (or the world’s) worst parker is, of course, debatable. No one keeps any official tab on such things and there are probably worse parkers out there that we just don’t know about. So let’s take this for what it is: a very funny video featuring a poor driver for whom reverse parking must be what he dreams of at night – when he’s having nightmares.

Editor's note: The 2018 Toyota Auris is also shown in the gallery. The 2018 Toyota Auris is also shown in the gallery.