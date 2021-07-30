Soulja Boy Rings In 31st Birthday With New McLaren GT From Ray J

5 Conor McGregor Goes from Driving Rolls-Royces to Ripping Cali Streets on Scooter

Does a birthday present even count if you can’t show it off on social media? Is a birthday party even worth talking about if the police aren’t somehow involved? Soulja Boy can answer both these questions. 58 photos



Soulja Boy, he who launched to international fame in 2007 with Crank That (Soulja Boy), is a good example in this sense. He turned 31 on July 28 and celebrated with a massive party in Los Angeles, hosted by rapper OG 3Three, which turned so rowdy that it got shut down by the cops before the birthday man (Boy?) even showed up.



When he did show up, he rolled in in his brand new, bright orange



Ray J’s gesture, though surprising and pretty neat, was not entirely self-less, though. As you can see in the video at the bottom of the page, a conversation between himself and the paparazzi gathered outside the house where the party was being hosted, he made sure to stick Raycon stickers on the car, advertising his headphones. What’s a birthday gift if not the best chance at self-promotion?



Regardless of this tiny detail,



Here’s a day in Soulja Boy’s life that’s gone very “right.” For the McLaren GT, skip to the 6.20-minute mark, or risk temporary blindness from all those diamonds being constantly shown to the camera.



Editor's note: Gallery shows the 2019 McLaren GT. Gallery shows the 2019 McLaren GT.