Ilyushin Military Plane Crashes in Russia, the Tragic Moment Was Captured on Camera

#Ongoing Prototype military Ilyushin IL-112 crashed today near Kubinka AFB (Russia), all 3 aboard die. Footage posted online shows what apparently is an engine fire taking place before the impact. Updates whenever possible throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/J1Wr22MYyg — Air Disasters #OTD by Francisco Cunha (@OnDisasters) August 17, 2021 The Ilyushin Il-112V prototype military transporter crashed in a forest close to the Kubinka airfield in Russia. Developed by the Russian aerospace company United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), the plane was meant to replace the Antonov An-26 aircraft.There were three people on board, two test pilots and a flight engineer, and the entire crew died, as reported by UAC, via AP A video of the plane crashing has already become viral. In the footage, you can see the right engine of the plane catching fire, as the aircraft flies at a low altitude. A sudden sharp turn follows after which the Il-112V plummets to the ground. The video also shows a thick, black smoke rising from the forest, at the location of the crash.It all happened approximately 28 miles (45 km) west of Moscow, during a test flight of the aircraft.This is the first military transport aircraft developed from zero by the Russians since the collapse of the Soviet Union in ’91, and was supposed to be unveiled at the international Army-21 forum which will take place from August 22 to August 28. Its first flight took place in 2019, but further improvements had to be made regarding its weight.The Il-112V has been designed for military transport, including equipment, weapons, and personnel. It has a payload of up to 5 tons.Voronezh Aviation Enterprise was scheduled to start serial production of the aircraft starting 2023.As reported by the United Aircraft Corporation, one of the victims was test-pilot Nikolai Kuimov, who was the commander of the Il-112V crew and an awarded Hero of the Russian Federation. He was also the one who piloted the aircraft back in 2019, during its first flight.