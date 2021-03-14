1946 Dodge Power Wagon Is a True 6x6 Behemoth, Costs Twice as Much as a Ram TRX

Traditionally speaking, most vehicles these days come with four wheels, but once in a while a six-wheeler pops up and makes you question everything you knew about cars. Having six wheels is not necessarily better, nor would you require the extra two wheels on a daily basis, but just knowing something like this exists makes you think about your priorities.
And while this 1946 Dodge Power Wagon might seem prohibitively expensive, it's still way more affordable than a Mercedes-AMG 6x6 for instance. Of course, there's always the option of going through scrap yards throughout the country and finding an old, military-grade six-wheeler, but chances are that it's going to be in pretty bad shape and in desperate need of going through a restoration process.
But if cash in the pocket isn't an issue for you, it might make more sense to just opt for a ready-to-drive vehicle instead. This one is using a remanufactured 4BT Cummins turbo diesel unit, which was rebuilt in 1993 by Diesel Recon according to the photos posted by the seller.
And I know what you're thinking, it feels like an awful waste of a nice truck not having a more serious unit in there, and one can only imagine how difficult it would be to swap in a TRX engine and manage the six-wheel drive conversion. That would of course affect the authenticity of this pickup truck but would make it one of a kind for sure.
What's funny about the cabin is that it comes with a 160 mph (257 km/h) speedometer, something that might not be attainable even if this did have the TRX engine inside. The custom wheels and Nitto tires combo reminds me more of a Mars Rover rather than something I'd see in front of a Walmart, but that only makes this Power Wagon even better.
Underneath this thing, there's a brand new exhaust as well, but I doubt that anyone would be thrilled by the sound of an old generation diesel engine. If you're going to make a move with this one, you might want to act fast, as I'm sure someone will be interested to add it to his or her collection.
There's even an inspection sheet provided by the seller, and if you're looking for downsides, it would seem that this classic doesn't have a heater or air conditioning for that matter, and the windshield wipers are not operational. Strangely enough, the horn is not operational either, but other than that everything else seems to be working just fine. And to top it off, you also get a brand new Warn WR Evo winch with synthetic rope. You never know when that might come in handy!
You can either opt for a 10% downpayment with 72 monthly payments of $1,908 or you can just deal with it right away and wire the whole $139,900. But seriously, do us petrolheads a favor and go for a turbo LS swap at least and document the whole build! And in the meantime, you can also watch a short video of the truck, that might raise your appetite.
