Hyzon Hydrogen-Powered Truck With 400-Mile Range Begins First Trial in the U.S.

Zero-emissions trucking in the U.S. has gone from a far-away goal to one that’s closer to becoming a reality. With the advancement in hydrogen fuel cell technology and infrastructure, more providers of logistics services are willing to integrate hydrogen-powered trucks into their fleets.
Total Transportation Services Inc. (TTSI), a port trucking company in Southern California, has the ambitious goal of operating a 100% zero-emissions fleet. It has already taken important steps in that direction, gradually transitioning from the original fully-diesel fleet to liquid natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and, then, hybrid models. The next step is testing hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks, which is why it’s partnering with Hyzon.
Hyzon has been diligently working on developing its innovative fuel cell technology, based on decades of the company’s own research. After successfully delivering its trucks to customers in Australia, Hyzon is now ready for the first customer trial in the U.S. Under the recent agreement with TTSI, the company will provide a Class 8 heavy-duty fuel cell electric truck, for a 30-day trial in the last quarter of 2021.
Built on a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia chassis, the truck comes with some impressive specifications, from a 400-mile (643 km) range and 600 HP top speed, to 82,000 lbs (37,190 kg) gross combined vehicle weight, which is the standard load for TTSI. Plus, it will benefit from the public heavy-duty hydrogen refueling station in Wilmington, California, located in proximity to TTSI’s Long Beach Custom’s House operations.
According to TTSI, its trucks run from 18 to 20 hours every day, carrying heavy loads, so it was important to select a hybrid truck that would be able to keep up with those requirements. And this is what Hyzon’s hybrid trucks promise – extended range and heavy use, without sacrificing payload capacity.
During the trial period, TTSI will run a full load, from Long Beach to Sacramento. Later this year, between October 6 and 7, the logistics provider will also present Hyzon’s zero-emissions truck at the NorCal Fleet Academy & Expo.
Hyzon has been diligently working on developing its innovative fuel cell technology, based on decades of the company’s own research. After successfully delivering its trucks to customers in Australia, Hyzon is now ready for the first customer trial in the U.S. Under the recent agreement with TTSI, the company will provide a Class 8 heavy-duty fuel cell electric truck, for a 30-day trial in the last quarter of 2021.
Built on a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia chassis, the truck comes with some impressive specifications, from a 400-mile (643 km) range and 600 HP top speed, to 82,000 lbs (37,190 kg) gross combined vehicle weight, which is the standard load for TTSI. Plus, it will benefit from the public heavy-duty hydrogen refueling station in Wilmington, California, located in proximity to TTSI’s Long Beach Custom’s House operations.
According to TTSI, its trucks run from 18 to 20 hours every day, carrying heavy loads, so it was important to select a hybrid truck that would be able to keep up with those requirements. And this is what Hyzon’s hybrid trucks promise – extended range and heavy use, without sacrificing payload capacity.
During the trial period, TTSI will run a full load, from Long Beach to Sacramento. Later this year, between October 6 and 7, the logistics provider will also present Hyzon’s zero-emissions truck at the NorCal Fleet Academy & Expo.