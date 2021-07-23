Hyzon’s New Hydrogen Storage System Makes Trucks Lighter and Cost-Effective

Hyzon Motors advertised itself as the developer of the heaviest fuel cell-powered truck in the world, and continued on the same route, with the development of a hydrogen-powered truck that can deliver a 1,000-mile range. First and foremost, this Rochester-based truck manufacturer is a fuel cell developer and it shows – its cutting-edge hydrogen system could cut half of production costs.
One of the issues with hydrogen-powered trucks is that the storage system can make them heavier, and increase production costs. This is why Hyzon wanted to find a solution that would reduce the overall weight, cut costs and eliminate unnecessary components. As a company that has been researching and testing innovative materials for more than 2 decades, which resulted in obtaining fuel cell stacks with the highest power in the world, Hyzon is now bringing another innovation on the market.
By integrating lightweight composite materials with the metal frame, this new hydrogen storage system claims to reduce the weight of the system by 43%, the number of required components by 75%, and storage system costs by 52%.
Another important benefit of this patent-pending storage technology is its versatility, which makes the system adaptable for a variety of options, without any added weight. The smallest version is a single-rack that can store 5 hydrogen cylinders, which can be extended up to 7, thanks to the modular design.
The second version is meant for trucks that travel on longer distances and have increased requirements, so it’s designed to hold 10 hydrogen tanks. There’s also a third option that allows 2 more tanks to be mounted on each side of the truck. This way, the vehicle can benefit from an extended range, without lowering the size of the trailer.
The Hyzon U.S. and Hyzon Europe teams worked together to develop this storage system, which will be produce in both Rochester, New York, and Groningen, the Netherlands, facilities. Although the system will mainly be implemented on Hyzon trucks, the technology will be available for other companies in the industry as well.
Hyzon’s innovative hydrogen storage system is currently being implemented on pilot trucks, and is expected to become available across the entire range, by the end of this year.
