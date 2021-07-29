Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Presents Its FCEV Pickup Truck Concept

People in the automotive industry love to make fun of long names. The Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Zero Emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Pickup Concept must be the one with the longest name ever. However, other companies tend not to make fun of this beast, especially if they plan to challenge it at the 2023 Baja 1000. Don’t be fooled by the concept part: it is not unlikely that this is the final appearance of the racer powered by hydrogen.
We’re sure about that because James Glickenhaus himself said that. According to the SCG founder, the plan is to produce a prototype of this vehicle in 2021. Glickenhaus said it would have a “quick, low-cost, easily available refueling solution.” He probably does not mean that only about the Baja 1000 but also to regular customers. SCG would be planning to make it a “reasonably priced” vehicle.
In that case, its primary market will probably be California, where all American hydrogen stations are. Nevada may benefit from the hydrogen station that exists close to the border, but that’s pretty much it. If the SCG Zero Emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Pickup was an affordable vehicle with high production numbers, it could push for more stations nationwide, but that will not happen. SCGs are pretty exclusive and should remain that way.
Glickenhaus also shared on Facebook that the FCEV pickup truck has a clear target when it comes to the range: more than 600 miles (967 km). The founder of SCG could have been more specific by saying 621 mi (1,000 km), but the Baja 1000 does not present the same course every year, which means the distances also vary.
When the prototype is ready, Glickenhaus will undoubtedly show the vehicle off-roading somewhere. If it is as capable as the regular Boot, it may prove that motorsports will not lose much from going green apart from the engine noise. As Glickenhaus said, he knows that “the road to changing the future is fraught with peril and potholes,” but he does not seem concerned, as you can see above.
