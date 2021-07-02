Hyzon’s 154-Ton Monster Is Now the Heaviest Fuel Cell-Powered Truck in the World

Heavy-duty trucks and buses are the bad guys among long-haul vehicles when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions, but, on the other hand, the transport industry worries that switching to alternative fuels would reduce the range and efficiency of these types of trucks. Apparently, it’s possible to solve both issues, and the new Hyzon heavy-duty truck is here to prove it.
Based in Rochester, New York, Hyzon is first and foremost a fuel cell developer that claims to offer the highest-density fuel cell on the market (validated by TUV Rheinland, a third-party testing authority).
For over 2 decades, the company has been researching and testing innovative materials, components and improvements in performance metrics, in order to obtain fuel cell stacks with the highest power in the world. And what better way to demonstrate their efficiency than by using them on trucks and buses?
This resulted in zero-emissions heavy-duty plus medium-duty trucks and coach buses. Among these, the Hyzon heavy-duty trucks stand out due to the fact that it combines massive power and range with a large build, while staying emission-free.
Recently, the company announced that its giant 154-ton hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck will be delivered to a European transport group, for construction operations. Weighing 154 tons by U.S. measurements, which is considered the heaviest in the industry, this will officially become the heaviest zero-emissions truck on record. And no compromises in terms of performance, either – this truck boasts up to 480 kW or 644 HP, with a driving range between 250 and 380 miles (400-600 km) per refill.
According to the manufacturer, its heavy-duty truck models are built on heavy rigid truck platforms, which makes them suitable for demanding operations, they are just as efficient as diesel-powered ones in terms of range and payload, and are also equipped with driver assistance systems.
This pioneering 154-ton vehicle proves that hydrogen-powered trucks can replace diesel versions even for the most challenging industry tasks. And that’s possible thanks to the advancements in fuel cell technology. Considering that trucks and buses are responsible for about 30% of CO2 emissions, getting heavy-duty trucks running on green hydrogen on the road, is a major step in the right direction.
