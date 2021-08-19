400-Powered 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad Is No Grandpa Wagon

Every Chevrolet car was updated for the 1957 model year, including the slow-selling Nomad. The biggest engine offered back then came in the guise of a 4.6-liter V8, but this particular Tri-Five sweetens the deal with a 400 SBC.
The 6.6-liter V8 is a low-RPM lump because of the long stroke, which makes it perfect for cruising. Originally rated at 265 gross horsepower with the four-barrel carburetor, the small-block engine now features a finned air cleaner that feeds a Quick Fuel carburetor with an electric choke. A chromed intake from Edelbrock feeds a pair of cast-iron heads, and cooling is provided by a polished aluminum radiator that flaunts two electrical fans.
Right behind the high-torque powerplant, you’ll find a Turbo-Hydramatic 700R4 automatic that’s pretty much bulletproof. Introduced by GM in the early 1980s as the more fuel-efficient successor to the TH350, this fellow was adapted into the electronically-controlled 4Lxx series of transmissions.
Refinished in red for the body panels and white for the roof, the sexy-looking station wagon keeps it classy with Boyd Coddington blades that spin 225/55 and 235/55 by 17-inch tires of the Falken Ziex variety. Stopping power comes courtesy of a Wilwood master cylinder and brake rotors on every corner, and coil-over suspension with tubular control arms is more than adequate for cruising down the boulevard. Aluminized pipes funnel exhaust gases through Flowmaster exhaust mufflers and bowtie tips, a setup that provides a nice growl without annoying your neighbors every morning.
The billet garnish on the dashboard opens the list of interior upgrades, which also include modern air conditioning, a tan headliner, Dakota Digital VHX gauges, red-and-black grips for the chromed steering wheel that reads 57, a steering tilting column, billet pedals, and lap-style belts that read 57 as well.
Slick, straight, and ready to hit the road in style, this gorgeous Bel Air Nomad is listed by RK Motors Charlotte of North Carolina for $109,900.
