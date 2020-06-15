2 The Chevy "LS427/570" Crate Engine Trumps the LS7 in the Camaro Z/28, 'Vette Z06

This 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu “Barn Find” Is One of Just 100 Ever Produced

If you’re looking for a super-rare project car, someone is selling a ’70 Chevelle Malibu that is one of just 100 ever manufactured by Chevrolet in this exact configurat. Or at least, that’s what the seller claims. 19 photos



“Car was built in Oshawa Ontario, Canada, and comes with all the vintage vehicle services paperwork,” the owner explains in a listing on



As for what makes it so rare, the seller doesn’t provide too many specifics, albeit there’s a chance it’s the original equipment that was installed on the car they’re talking about. This is “high-optioned car”, the seller guarantees, and the paperwork confirms it shipped with tinted glass, front buck seats, power steering, exterior soft trim roof cover, and heady-duty front and rear suspension.



Furthermore, a series of options were also installed, such as lamps in the luggage compartment, an ashtray, a windshield antenna, an auxiliary speaker in the rear, and an AM radio. The car was produced on March 26, 1970 and shipped three days later.



It was powered by a 400ci (6.6-liter) V8 engine that developed 330 horsepower and was paired with a 4-speed manual transmission, according to the documents (also attached in the photo gallery).



“There are lots of SS Chevelles out there and lots of SS clones but this car is more rare than most any Super Sport you will find,” the seller explains. “This will be an awesome car restored back to new. Car will need a full frame off restoration. Main shaft is broken we don’t believe it is original to the car. Rear end we are not sure of. Vehicle is being sold with bill of sale only.”



