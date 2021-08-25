TLX Type S vs G70 vs Stinger GT Drag Race Proves There Is no Replacement for Displacement

Not all drag races are going to be as impressive as the one between the Rimac Nevera and the Tesla Model S Plaid. But then again, few cars on this planet are as fast as those two. Even so, watching a drag race between two or three different vehicles can still be somewhat exciting.
You wouldn't expect a 2021 Acura TLX Type S to break the quarter-mile (402 meters) record with its turbocharged, 3.0-liter engine. But would you be curious to see how it stacks up against the competition? Perhaps a sports car is not an option for you, but you still want your new car to have some sort of grunt to it. And if you're looking for a fast sedan that won't set you back upwards of $100,000, then these three cars may be on your shortlist.
The guys over at "Throttle House" decided to pitch the 2021 Acura TLX Type S against the 2022 Genesis G70 and the Kia Stinger GT. So let's take a look at the specs of these cars before jumping into the race. The TLX Type S is capable of providing 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque to its driver. If that's what gets you going, you're looking at a starting price of $52,300 before tax ($1,045 destination and handling charge).
The Stinger GT comes with a slightly more potent engine, a 3.3-liter unit that is also turbocharged. This gets you up to 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm) of torque. And that's the same setup that you'll find in the Genesis G70 as well. While the Stinger GT shown in this video will start at $51,290 before tax ($1,045 destination charge) the Genesis G70 will be slightly more expensive than that, but it's also a bit lighter.
AWD vehicles, so I guess that for the rolling start, the heaviest car here, the Acura, is going to have a rough time, to say the least. For the first run, all three cars seem to be pretty evenly matched. But how long can it last? Shortly after the Acura gets dropped behind.
The G70 seems to be just inches in the lead as all drivers are engaged in wide-open throttle acceleration. By the time they reach the finish line, the Genesis wins by about half a car length, with the Stinger GT in second place, and the TLX Type S in third. I guess there is no replacement for displacement if you think of it. For the rolling race format, things unfold in the same manner.
All three cars are neck and neck at first, but we get to see the same result. This may be down to driver reaction times, but the Stinger GT and the Genesis G70 are much closer to each other this time around. Still can't figure out which one is the right choice for you? Well, if you ask me, I'd probably suggest the 2022 Audi S4 instead. But that's just me.
