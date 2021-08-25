Classic Volkswagen Vans Get All the Ink, But Don’t Count This 1967 GMC Sport Van Out

The 1960s-era Volkswagen Vans are known by a long list of names such as the Transporter, Kombi, Microbus, Campmobile, Microbus and Hippiemobile, but one thing is certain, they’ve become a legend and are perennial favorites of custom builders. But GMC had an answer in the G10 Sport Van.
First introduced in 1967 and sold and updated until 2013 in world markets, the Volkswagen Type 2 came in an array of body styles which included models from panel vans to pickups and passenger wagons.
The 1968 Volkswagen Bus with the Campmobile package included two captain chairs, a full cabinet setup in the rear and offered a fold-down rear couch which became a bed. Those with the rare pop-top extension are particularly prized.
But GMC had an answer to the VW version. The GMC vans were not just workhorses, but they provided exceptional platforms for customization. And in 1966, General Motors even unveiled a concept vehicle they called Electrovan which was based on the GMC Handi-Van. The Electrovan utilized a Union Carbide cryogenic hydrogen fuel cell to power a 115-horsepower electric motor. Sadly, the Electrovan never went into production mostly due to production cost and safety issues.
But for my money, this sublime custom, known as the “Wine Van,” is still an incredible take on a standard 1967 GMC Sport Van, is a stunning build to rival the most flashy of the Volkswagen Type 2 customs.
This splendid GMC spent most of its life tooling along the roads of the Napa Valley, and it can now be yours.
The dealer says no expense was spared, and the Wine Van features a 383ci, fuel-injected stroker engine with aluminum heads. It’s also fitted with a turbo 350 automatic transmission, a Ford 9” rear end, disc breaks at all the corners, full air ride four-link suspension, A/C to service it front and rear, power steering and electronic e-braking.
This gem is rather pricey at $69,000, but it’s just plain cool, so cool in fact it even includes a wine cooler in the back.
The 1968 Volkswagen Bus with the Campmobile package included two captain chairs, a full cabinet setup in the rear and offered a fold-down rear couch which became a bed. Those with the rare pop-top extension are particularly prized.
But GMC had an answer to the VW version. The GMC vans were not just workhorses, but they provided exceptional platforms for customization. And in 1966, General Motors even unveiled a concept vehicle they called Electrovan which was based on the GMC Handi-Van. The Electrovan utilized a Union Carbide cryogenic hydrogen fuel cell to power a 115-horsepower electric motor. Sadly, the Electrovan never went into production mostly due to production cost and safety issues.
But for my money, this sublime custom, known as the “Wine Van,” is still an incredible take on a standard 1967 GMC Sport Van, is a stunning build to rival the most flashy of the Volkswagen Type 2 customs.
This splendid GMC spent most of its life tooling along the roads of the Napa Valley, and it can now be yours.
The dealer says no expense was spared, and the Wine Van features a 383ci, fuel-injected stroker engine with aluminum heads. It’s also fitted with a turbo 350 automatic transmission, a Ford 9” rear end, disc breaks at all the corners, full air ride four-link suspension, A/C to service it front and rear, power steering and electronic e-braking.
This gem is rather pricey at $69,000, but it’s just plain cool, so cool in fact it even includes a wine cooler in the back.