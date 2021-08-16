5 Genesis GV80 SUV With New 3.0-Liter Diesel Engine Subjected to Acceleration Test

Genesis X Concept and G70 Become Race Cars in Gran Turismo

Genesis has displayed two racing cars at its stand at Pebble Beach. There is a catch, though, as those racing models could only be seen with VR goggles. Yes, Genesis unveiled two virtual racing cars for the Gran Turismo video game series, but this may be the start of a beautiful friendship. 14 photos



Unfortunately, Genesis did not specify when and how will someone be able to race these new cars in Gran Turismo, because the brand did not specify what title in the famous series will get these models. It is believed that the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 will feature both, and the game is supposed to be able to run both on PS4, and PS5 consoles.



Both exhibits were done in collaboration with the creators of the



Genesis will present other vehicles in the future as it explores the possibility of its entry into motorsports. The company describes the Genesis G70 GR4 Gran Turismo (GT) model as a California-built racing vehicle. The



