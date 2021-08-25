Dodge Challenger Hellcat and New BMW M3 Go to Quarter-Mile War

Even though it’s one of the oldest vehicles still in production, the Dodge Challenger still manages to make headlines. And whenever an SRT variant hits the drag strip, someone probably has their phone camera ready to immortalize the run.
One of the latest drag battles involving an a Challenger saw it take on a Ford F-150 EcoBoost. You don’t need to be a connoisseur to tell which one was quicker, because the Dodge went across the finish line in under 11 seconds, at 133.41 mph (214.7 kph), around 1.3 seconds faster than the Blue Oval’s truck, clocked at 114.73 mph (184.6 kph).
Now, that one wasn’t the highlight of the evening, because shortly after, the Challenger Hellcat lined up at the start line next to a BMW M3. The new generation sports sedan is mostly known for its great handling and being a proper track tool, but it’s not afraid to roll up its sleeves and engage in a drag war with a vehicle that was pretty much born at the strip.
In its most agile form, the new M3 Competition is capable of hitting 60 mph (96 kph) in less than 4 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). The turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six produces 503 bhp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, 30 bhp and 74 lb-ft (100 Nm) more than the regular M3, which is 0.3 seconds slower to 60.
Compared to the SRT Hellcat, the new-gen BMW M3 seems like a kid’s toy. The Dodge uses a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 with 707 HP and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm). It can sprint to 60 mph in a little over 3 seconds, and can keep pushing all the way up to 199 mph (320 kph).
However, mastering all that thrust is tricky, as performing a perfect takeoff takes lots of practice. So, does the M3 actually stand a chance against the American muscle car? How about hitting the play button to find out?
Now, that one wasn’t the highlight of the evening, because shortly after, the Challenger Hellcat lined up at the start line next to a BMW M3. The new generation sports sedan is mostly known for its great handling and being a proper track tool, but it’s not afraid to roll up its sleeves and engage in a drag war with a vehicle that was pretty much born at the strip.
In its most agile form, the new M3 Competition is capable of hitting 60 mph (96 kph) in less than 4 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). The turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six produces 503 bhp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, 30 bhp and 74 lb-ft (100 Nm) more than the regular M3, which is 0.3 seconds slower to 60.
Compared to the SRT Hellcat, the new-gen BMW M3 seems like a kid’s toy. The Dodge uses a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 with 707 HP and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm). It can sprint to 60 mph in a little over 3 seconds, and can keep pushing all the way up to 199 mph (320 kph).
However, mastering all that thrust is tricky, as performing a perfect takeoff takes lots of practice. So, does the M3 actually stand a chance against the American muscle car? How about hitting the play button to find out?