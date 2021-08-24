950-HP Nissan S15 Is a 1/4-Mile Beast, Going for $65 per HP

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. So heed it my warning. Building a racecar requires a lot of time, knowledge, money, and effort. It will drain you both physically and mentally. That's why it's so satisfying to drive it when you're done. But there is always an alternative to that process. It's called buying someone else's build.
If you decide to buy a car that's already been built up to spec, instead of doing it yourself, you can just enjoy driving it right away. Sure, you have to be careful with the choices you make. You can't just buy any car and expect it to work flawlessly. This is something I've mentioned before, but remember the triangle of wisdom! Cheap, fast, reliable - you can pick only two! If it's cheap and fast, it's not reliable. If it's fast and reliable, it's not going to be cheap.
When you're buying a race car from someone, be sure to check who put everything together. If the owner did everything by himself, in his backyard, chances are that you are going to have some headaches after pulling the trigger. But if the car happens to be, say, an ex-demo vehicle for a reputable tuning company, then you might be in for a treat. When a company wants to show off what it can do in terms of tuning, they're not going to hold back on expenses.
And you don't need to be an expert to figure out that this 2002 Nissan Silvia S15 is more of a Mona Lisa than the one in "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" was. One of the first things you'll notice about this car, if you know anything about S15s, is the fact that it was built in July of 2002. Nissan stopped making these in August of the same year, which means this is one of the last units to leave the factory!
demo car, and that gives it a rather holy aura, to say the least. One of the reasons it looks so good is that it has only been driven for 18,125 miles (29,000 km)! According to the seller, the stroked 2.2-liter SR20DET engine can output 900 horsepower on race gas, even before making use of the nitrous system. With a weight of under 3,000 lbs (1,360 kg), and a manual HKS 5-speed sequential gearbox, the president of Endless R, Sugino-san, managed to do a 9.5 seconds quarter-mile (402 meters) run in this thing.
But the engine has been further upgraded since that moment, and estimates show that this should now be capable of dipping below the 9 seconds marker in future runs. As the seller points out, you would have to spend more than double the asking price to build an S15 up to the same level. That's the beauty of buying someone else's project car.
Because right now, you can get your hands on this quarter-mile beast for a mere £45,000 ($61,735). The only thing you need to keep in mind is that this car is currently located in the United Kingdom. But I'm certain that if you really want this in your driveaway, shipping can be arrange at an extra cost.
