Kia Stinger Production May End in 2022 Due to Slowing Demand

The Stinger is many things to many people. On the one hand, it’s a rear-wheel-drive liftback that costs less than a BMW 5 Series. But more importantly, the sporty-looking sedan has elevated Kia from a boring automaker to a company that also caters to the needs of enthusiasts.
There are, however, two problems that hamper down the appeal of the Stinger. Utility vehicles account for a large chunk of new-vehicle sales, which is why traditional body styles are slowly but steadily going the way of the dodo. Brand snobbery comes in a close second, and who could blame someone for buying a used 530i for the same price as an all-new Stinger?
From a high point of 16,806 sales in 2018, the Stinger slid to 13,861 and 12,556 units in the United States, which makes it hardly profitable for the South Korean automaker. European sales are even worse at 1,387 in 2020.
According to South Korean industry sources, our friends at The Korean Car Blog understand that the Stinger will be axed by the second quarter of 2022. This report isn’t backed up by an official statement from Kia, but given the numbers presented earlier, the writing is on the wall for the sporty liftback.
The Sohari assembly plant in Gwangmyeong where the Stinger is currently manufactured will be retooled for electrified vehicles in 2022, including a hybrid variant of the family-hauling Carnival. Retooling will begin early next year, and as far as I know, Kia doesn’t intend to electrify the Stinger.
As we sit here, waiting for Kia to give an official statement in regard to the Stinger, it’s worth remembering how much car you’re getting for $36,090 excluding freight charge. The base GT-Line trim level rocks a 300-horsepower turbo four-cylinder engine, LED headlights, leather upholstery, Android and Apple CarPlay for the 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, and many other convenience features such as push-button engine start.
At the other end of the spectrum, the GT2 flaunts a 3.3-liter V6 boosted to 368 horsepower, Brembo brake rotors and calipers, electronically-controlled dampers, Nappa leather, heated and ventilated front seats, a head-up display, and many more for $51,290. All-wheel drive is also available at $2,200, which makes the range-topping Stinger a genuine performance bargain.
