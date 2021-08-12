BMW Coupé Drag Races Alfa Romeo SUV and Audi Station Wagon

SUV

AWD

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio may not be the fasteston the market, but you can't label it as slow either. I haven't driven the Stelvio yet, but I've tested the Giulietta a few years back. And you could instantly tell the difference between a normal version of the car and the Quadrifoglio variant. The question is, how will the Stelvio Quadrifoglio fare against the likes of an Audi RS 6 and a BMW M4 Competition?You don't even have to look at the spec sheets to know that due to its size, the Italian SUV starts off with a disadvantage. It comes with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, that's capable of 505 horsepower and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. It's not as heavy as you might think, as it clocks in at 4,034 lbs (1,830 kg). Thesystem on this is RWD-biased, and with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, this car can go from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 3.6 seconds.Those are impressive figures, but let's have a look at the mountain the Alfa Romeo has to climb in order to come out on top. The BMW M4 Competition also has a 6-cylinder engine, but with an inline configuration. With 503 horsepower and 480 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque on tap, this RWD version can hit 60 mph from a standstill in 3.8 seconds. It's lighter than the Alfa Romeo, as it only weighs 3,814 lbs (1,730 kg). But going off the line, is it going to be slower?The third competitor is the perfect mix between sportiness and practicality. The Audi RS 6 is the most capable car here, with 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Even though it has the advantage of AWD, it's also the heaviest car on the grid, weighing in at 4,574 llbs (2,075 kg). Trying to figure out which one of these cars is going to be faster in today's challenge can be a tricky thing, so we might as well just watch the race unfold.For the first run, both AWD cars are faster going off the line. And the Alfa Romeo is in the lead, with the Audi close behind. With speeds increasing, the BMW is coming back into the game, and we end up looking at a photo finish. The RS 6 needed 11.7 seconds to complete the quarter-mile (402 meters) run. The Stelvio Quadrifoglio needed an extra 0.1 seconds to achieve the same result. The M4 Competition was not far behind, with a time of 11.9 seconds.A rolling race from 50 mph (80 kph) is up next, and you can't help but expect the M4 Competition to reveal its true nature. The cars are in their most comfortable settings and the gearbox is in automatic mode as well. The BMW takes the lead from the beginning. While the Audi isn't far behind, the Alfa Romeo is now down in third place, with no chances of getting back into the race. With speeds in excess of 110 mph (177 kph), the M4 Competition wins this challenge hands down.We get to see one last run, with the cars now in their sportiest modes, starting from third gear, with manual shifting control. It comes as no surprise that the outcome is identical to what we had just witnessed, as the BMW wins once again. The last test of the day will test the braking capabilities of all the three vehicles. Going from 70 mph (112 kph) to a complete stop, is the BMW going to come out on top thanks to its reduced weight? We'll let you discover the answer to that question on your own.