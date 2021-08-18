1963 Chevrolet Corvette Spent Most of Its Life in the Desert, Flaunts Bare Fiberglass Body

The second-generation Chevrolet Corvette was produced for almost five years, but it's the early 1963 model that's truly special. While it doesn't have the big-block power of the 1965-to-1967 Vette, the 1963 version is the proud owner of a split rear window. Discontinued for 1964, this feature alone makes the first-year C2 a rare collectible.

12 photos