Reckless C6 Chevy Corvette Owner Tempts Fate, Quickly Ends Street Racing Career

The traditional way of thinking is that traffic fails are a signature move for Mustang owners. But the truth is much more encompassing and undiscriminating. So, just about any driver can tempt fate when the high-powered machine’s performance exceeds his or her abilities.
Over the years, we have seen many examples of the classic Mustang fail. But we also noticed that nobody is exempt from mistakes. Be it a Dodge owner, or a Chevrolet, or just put in any brand that makes cars powerful enough to require a certain level of skill and knowledge in potentially critical situations.
One example comes from Estonia of all places and involves the driver of an orange C6 Chevrolet Corvette. It should be noted that a street race usually involves at least two cars, so we attribute at least part of the fault for this mishap to the driver of the BMW 3 Series estate that managed to escape unscathed and with intact honor.
As far as we can tell from the two angles showcased by the traffic cameras, a traditional stoplight race was brewing between the BMW and Chevy drivers. It didn’t occur to them that other participants were unwillingly involved, such as the driver of the Citroen C3 sitting in between them. That one escaped unharmed and also had a front-row view of the accident that ensued.
Once the impromptu race was on, the BMW driver got a head start and the Corvette owner felt obliged to catch up by (possibly) slamming the accelerator pedal to the metal. The natural occurred, with the rear tires losing traction and the C6 starting a drift, then spinning into a car that was slowly on its way in the opposing lane.
Hopefully, everyone was unharmed after the rather severe crash. On the other hand, both the Corvette and the other car involved in the accident are in dire need of major repairs. Remember, this is real life, not some action flick that has a huge budget for crashes, stunts, and CGI effects... Stay safe, don’t ever try this!
