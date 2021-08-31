1967 Buick Sport Wagon Goes From Patina to Blown Monster in Digital Restomod

4 Slammed CGI Datsun Truck Looks Widebody-Enough to Handle Any Milk Crate Challenge

Although one doesn’t necessarily count on station wagons to remain embedded in car aficionado memory, the GM-produced Buick Sport Wagon and Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser might beg to differ. And it’s all because of the quirky setup. 14 photos



Now, the Sport Wagon has been extinct for almost half a century (last produced for the 1972 model year), but thanks to GM’s decision to make it stand out in a crowd it certainly has not been forgotten. For example, Argentina-based pixel master Nicolas Basilio has decided to mesmerize his



Additionally, one can also virtually choose from a wide variety of paintjobs, from classic woody ideas to all-black murdered-out looks. Our personal favorite, on the other hand, is the plum-crazy one featuring a huge, hood-protruding blower assembly. Back in 1964, General Motors was just reintroducing the A-body platform to create legends such as the Chevy Chevelle, Oldsmobile Cutlass, Chevy El Camino, Pontiac GTO , or Buick GS. Interestingly, although the GM A architecture is best known for its performance models, it also underpinned a couple of odd station wagons.The Buick Sport Wagon and its Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser sibling were created on extended wheelbases and had rear-raised roof sections with skylights as a defining feature. So, a Buick Sport Wagon mid-size station wagon would typically feature a cool sky-roof consisting of several tinted-glass panel windows that wrapped around the elevated section of the roof.Now, the Sport Wagon has been extinct for almost half a century (last produced for the 1972 model year), but thanks to GM’s decision to make it stand out in a crowd it certainly has not been forgotten. For example, Argentina-based pixel master Nicolas Basilio has decided to mesmerize his Behance followers with visions of a patina-clad 1967 Buick Sport Wagon. And it’s not there to sadden them with derelict looks.Instead, the old station wagon has digitally morphed into a proper restomod. One with a blown attitude, above all else. It could even be said that it perfectly exemplifies not just the potential color spectrum for making this even quirkier, but also the trio of typical blower engine setups. So, the Sport Wagon tries to merit its name with a hidden, mid, and fully-raised blower setup for potentially tame-to-high-to-monster horsepower gains.Additionally, one can also virtually choose from a wide variety of paintjobs, from classic woody ideas to all-black murdered-out looks. Our personal favorite, on the other hand, is the plum-crazy one featuring a huge, hood-protruding blower assembly.