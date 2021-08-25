Widebody BMW 635 CSi Switches Wheels so Fast It Probably Has a Ghost F1 Crew

The corner-office folks in Bavaria probably love to play the BMW version of peek a boo with their fans. Otherwise, they wouldn’t keep retiring and then reinventing some of their models, such as the 6 Series.
Checking up the genealogical tree for this particular model, one would find out the original E24 iteration of the 6 Series appeared back in 1976 as the replacement of the 1968 to 1975 BMW E9 Coupe. It was created as a traditional two-door coupe and lived a fruitful life until 1989, when it was sent to check up on the plains of automotive Valhalla.
The retirement wasn’t exactly short-lived, as it was only recalled for active sports car duty after the turn of the 21st century, around 2003. This time, the head honchos of the BMW brand decided it should be given ample chance to shine, as the E63/E64 (coupe and convertible) were followed in 2011 by the expanded F06 (Gran Coupe), F12 (convertible), and F13 (coupe) roster.
Now that a reinvented 8 Series is also enticing customers, the current 6 Series has been once more restricted to a singular existence. But let’s face it, the G32 is but a pale Gran Turismo imitation of the original, as far as sports car aficionados are concerned. So, there’s more than one reason to revisit the first generation, particularly the cool 635 CSi.
Pixel master Nicolas Basilio has decided to entice his Behance admirers with a motorsport-infused widebody kit for the sports car. But a lot of virtual artists are in the habit of making iconic nameplates appear lower and wider. So, there’s a twist to keep everyone’s attention focused.
On this occasion, the CGI expert opted to showcase a lot of different wheel/tire set designs, as well as a copious number of liveries. And if you sift through the gallery very fast, as we did on several occasions, there’s a cool feeling that perhaps a ghost F1 crew is performing all the switches...
