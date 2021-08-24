5 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz 7-Seater Looks Ready to Spite Maverick and Bronco Sport Fans

4 Z32 Nissan 300ZX Travels Forward in Time Inside the Body of the New Z Sports Car

2 1993 Ford Mustang SSP Turns Into Slammed Widebody Highway Patrol Car With a Cause

More on this:

55 Years Later, Lamborghini Miura Unofficially Turns Into a Cool CGI Restomod

Half a century ago, Lamborghini introduced the LP500 concept supercar at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show. It morphed into the epic Countach, and some 50 years later, it was also reinvented as the 2022 Countach LPI 800-4 6 photos



Now that Lamborghini itself drew water to the restomod world’s mill, it’s only logical for pixel masters to point out the whole shenanigan could have started some five years ago, with a different nameplate. It’s the



But no worries, because in imagination land quite



Unfortunately, unlike the real Countach LPI 800-4, this possible depiction of a 2022 Miura doesn’t shine from all angles. Instead, we are only presented with a rear three-quarters view, one that only shows the side and back lines in all their modernized glory. Still, it might be enough to drive the point home, thanks to the modern Y-shaped LED taillights or the much larger bronze wheels.



Hopefully, if this becomes real by some chance, the Countach LPI 800-4 drivetrain would serve well as the inspiration point. A Miura with hybridized V12 capabilities and no less than 802 horsepower on tap... would be a sight to behold!





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Car Renders & Photography (@j.b.cars) Without sporting the same massive wing as the original Countach, the remastered all-wheel-drive mid-engine hybrid-electric supercar has sparked a lot of controversy over its design. Naturally, it immediately turned into a favorite subject for the virtual artists of the world, all of them eager to give it new derivatives or fix whatever they seemed to think was wrong with the real thing.Now that Lamborghini itself drew water to the restomod world’s mill, it’s only logical for pixel masters to point out the whole shenanigan could have started some five years ago, with a different nameplate. It’s the 1966 Miura , of course. The opportunity was missed, judging by the fact that all 112 examples of the Countach LPI 800-4 were sold ahead of the official reveal.But no worries, because in imagination land quite anything is possible . So, 55 years later, here’s the CGI expert behind the j.b.cars social media account trying to rectify the situation with an unofficial take on a possible Lambo Miura restomod. Just like the automaker itself, the virtual artist was quite minimalistic in his or her approach, keeping changes to an exquisite yet thoroughly subtle level.Unfortunately, unlike the real Countach LPI 800-4, this possible depiction of a 2022 Miura doesn’t shine from all angles. Instead, we are only presented with a rear three-quarters view, one that only shows the side and back lines in all their modernized glory. Still, it might be enough to drive the point home, thanks to the modern Y-shaped LED taillights or the much larger bronze wheels.Hopefully, if this becomes real by some chance, the Countach LPI 800-4 drivetrain would serve well as the inspiration point. A Miura with hybridized V12 capabilities and no less than 802 horsepower on tap... would be a sight to behold!