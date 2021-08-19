4 2022 Lamborghini Countach: The Legend Makes Headlines Again After 50 Years

1 Forgotten Dodge Mirada Gets a Virtual Lease of Modern Life With Hellcat Engine Swap

More on this:

2022 Lambo Countach LPI 800-4 Virtually Travels Back in Time to Steal the Original's Place

The Sant'Agata Bolognese-based Italian exotic automaker gave everyone a big treat when it was time to celebrate 50 years since the arrival of the Lamborghini Countach. Of course, some are more equal than others and 112 lucky folks will each take one LPI 800-4 home. 7 photos



The pixel masters of the world have the



It’s based on the 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. That is clear since the accompanying description specifically mentions this. But this redesign kind of goes back to the future. It’s a virtual take on the modern reincarnation of the



So, why does anyone feel the need to revisit the original, take its cues and make it modern – while also blending in with the persona of its contemporary refresh? It doesn’t make any sense. Well, the virtual deed is done, anyways, so we are kind of being rhetorical. Thus, let us check out the lines for this CGI impersonation of the Countach LPI 800-4. After all, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and anyone is free to fancy this one over the real deal.



For us, the new Countach really doesn’t need to be any closer to the source than it already is. But it is also true that we have seen a lot of chagrin over Lamborghini’s decision to keep the LPI 800-4 lines devoid of the ubiquitous big rear wing...



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siim Pärn (@spdesignsest) As is natural when something special like this happens, all examples (the production quota references the LP 112 development designation for the original) have been sold before the official global public introduction during the Monterey Car Week events. So, there is no need to hang on to “what if” questions... unless you are a virtual artist.The pixel masters of the world have the power to change whatever they seem to think is wrong with any automobile model out there - although only in “imagination land.” And they usually do it wisely, and sensibly. But this time around the CGI guru Siim Parn, the virtual pen behind the spdesignsest account on social media, has managed to confuse us with his latest project.It’s based on the 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. That is clear since the accompanying description specifically mentions this. But this redesign kind of goes back to the future. It’s a virtual take on the modern reincarnation of the Countach going for additional vintage vibes taken directly from the original. Wait, wasn’t a Countach reinvention the whole official purpose of the arrival of the LPI 800-4 in the first place?So, why does anyone feel the need to revisit the original, take its cues and make it modern – while also blending in with the persona of its contemporary refresh? It doesn’t make any sense. Well, the virtual deed is done, anyways, so we are kind of being rhetorical. Thus, let us check out the lines for this CGI impersonation of the Countach LPI 800-4. After all, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and anyone is free to fancy this one over the real deal.For us, the new Countach really doesn’t need to be any closer to the source than it already is. But it is also true that we have seen a lot of chagrin over Lamborghini’s decision to keep the LPI 800-4 lines devoid of the ubiquitous big rear wing...