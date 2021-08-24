Widebody McLaren 720S Virtually Joins the Milk Crate Challenge Like a Boss

5 2022 Ford Bronco Eruption Green Goes for CGI White Top, So Does Hot Pepper Red

The latest idiotic idea to make the rounds across social media is the so-called milk crate challenge. To complete it, social media bozos need to conquer a (usually) precarious pyramid of empty milk crates. One can imagine the results... 7 photos



Anyways, the gist of it boils down to a person trying to traverse an up-and-down staircase entirely made from stacked, empty milk crates. Of course, most results are hilarious to watch... but also



Seriously, do not try this at home or anywhere else! Now, just in case you really cannot help but join the craze, let us present an alternative. A virtual one, although it clearly bodes well for the social media aficionados. Sure, we did not invent it, as the honor befalls pixel master Jon Sibal, aka jonsibal on social media, who clearly had the brains of not making a fool out of himself for all Internet eternity...



Instead, he just used a car for the attempt. Naturally, a vehicle won’t be able to climb any staircase, let alone one made of milk crates. So, he just constructed a sort of bridge and tucked a cool McLaren 720S on top of it. Just to make it a tad more appealing than it already is, the British supercar also got treated to a



Unfortunately, there are no technical details attached to it, so we can just assume that it has





