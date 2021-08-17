2022 Lamborghini Countach: The Legend Makes Headlines Again After 50 Years

In 2021, 50 years later, Lamborghini celebrates with an all-new version: the LPI 800-4, a mid-engine hybrid-electric architecture. A classic design language on a modern engineering platform, the new Countach proudly carries on its legacy and is ready to write history one more time.
"The Countach for the 21st century," as they call it, was unveiled last week at The Quail, USA, by the chairman and CEO at Automobili Lamborghini himself, Stephan Winkelmann, with the help of Maurizio Reggiani, chief technical officer, and Mitja Borkert, chief designer of the vehicle. After the curtain was drawn, a familiar face, finished in a pearlescent Bianco Siderale white color, made an enduring appearance, with its instantly recognizable wedged shape taken straight from the '70s but reinterpreted in a far more modernized fashion. It poses as an automotive gem, which takes cues from the past yet uses state-of-the-art mechanics.
"The first Countach shaped the Lamborghini design DNA like no other car," explains Mr. Borkert. Indeed, that distinctive silhouette and sharp angles are pretty much engraved into people's minds nowadays. You do not need to see the bull on the badge to recognize that you are looking at a Lamborghini. And this defining trend started, of course, with the Countach.
At the heart of this raging bull sits a 6.5-liter normally aspirated V12 engine making 769 hp coupled with an electric unit mounted directly on the gearbox assembly, making another 33 hp. The drivetrain, which presents many similarities with the one used in the Sián, produces 802 horses in total and is meant to recreate the pure character of the early V12s that equipped the older Countach. You will not find here any lithium-ion batteries, Lamborghini choosing another route for energy storage. The LPI 800-4 benefits from a supercapacitor that is designed to enable the flow of high energy rates, providing three times more power than a conventional battery of similar weight.
Acceleration times are remarkable, a sprint from standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) taking only 2.8 seconds and can progress onward until reaching a top speed of 355 km/h (221 mph). Also bearing some resemblance with the Aventador, the new Countach comes equipped with a seven-speed single-clutch automated gearbox and a fourth-generation Haldex all-wheel-drive system.
Boasting a lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque chassis and body panels and active magnetic push-rod suspension with horizontal dampers and springs, the Countach is meant to perform exceptionally on the asphalt. Furthermore, the bull is fitted with an adjustable hydraulic assisted power which can also command the rear wheels. Additionally, the new Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires cover the "telephone style of the 1980s"-themed alloy wheels and work wonders in keeping such an angry machine pinned to the ground. Hiding inside are the massive carbon-ceramic brake discs, ready to be deployed when the bull needs to be brought to a halt.
The story gets better still when opening the signature scissor doors and entering the interior space. As shown at the unveiling event, the Bianco Siderale white with a touch of pearlescent blue exterior color and red and black heritage interior layout resembles Ferruccio Lamborghini’s own Countach LP 400 S, a great homage for the two giant legends, man and machine alike.
Geometric stitching, luxurious and supportive leather seats, the dashboard layout adopting a slightly squared architecture, are all design cues taken straight from the past Countach models. These motifs are beautifully blended together with all other modern amenities, such as the 8,4-inch HDMI center touchscreen unique to the LPI 800-4 or the smartphone connectivity suite.
Sadly, the all-new Countach will only be produced in a limited edition run of only 112 units. This decision honors the "LP 112" internal project name that was attributed to the original 1971 development concept. Good luck finding one for sale because the entire allocation is completely sold out, the first units expected to be delivered to their lucky customers in early 2022.
An iconic vehicle, this machine helped transform Lamborghini into one of the most recognizable manufacturers in the world. Full of emotion and incredible passion, their cars have always been a dream for many aspiring petrolheads, and the Countach embodies the pinnacle of this achievement. Moreover, it embraces the future with the confidence and pride that Mr. Ferrrucio instilled in the brand's soul many many decades ago. A history lesson on wheels, the new LPI 800-4 is faithful to its priceless heritage and is set to take a decisive part in the evolution of the sportscar industry as its predecessors have always done.
