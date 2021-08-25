Skoda Brings Back to Life a Vampire-Mobile, Tribute to Horror Film Sports Car

Just in case you are wondering how come the Czech automaker Skoda officially decided to reimagine a forgotten sports car with a name like the Ferat Vampire-Mobile, we have to say there are many possible answers.
The simple one would be that it’s a marketing ruse from the company. Skoda has an ongoing series called “Icons get a makeover,” and this is an integral part of it. We do have an issue with the icons part, which implies that we are dealing with an established, well-known nameplate. This is certainly not the case here. The aethereal answer would be that virtual artists work in mysterious ways...
As always, the truth is probably somewhere in the middle. So, for their CGI reinvention series that also saw the only Czech van ever made (Skoda’s 1203 model) turned into a very nice camper, here’s the Ferat Vampire-Mobile. Now let us explain what this is all about.
According to the automaker, “Skoda’s history is full of unique cars.” The original Ferat is certainly one of them, as it was initially envisioned as a concept car for a prototype based on the Skoda 110 Super Sport. That line of thought probably didn’t pan out, so the car’s life took a very quirky turn. It was transformed into the automotive star of the Czech horror film “The Vampire of Ferat.”
We are not going to hold it against anyone for saying “I’ve never heard of that one,” since the movie premiered on the silver screen no less than four decades ago. But Skoda is currently a partner for the 2021 Prague Comic Con. So, all stars aligned for a French designer called Baptiste de Brugiere to get a chance at reimagining the long-forgotten sports car prototype into something worthy of the 21st century.
Now, the tribute vision for the Ferat Vampire-Mobile is not exactly alive – even though Skoda used words that implied this oddity would “come back to life!” Instead, we are only dealing with some virtual sketches of a “modern-day vampire-mobile.” Of course, there are no technical details to speak of, although we could easily imagine this powered by a jet engine. Those front LED “whiskers” just gave us a few Selina Kyle/Catwoman ideas...
