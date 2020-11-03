Electric MINI Joins the “Speed Force” at Comics Fair, Sees The Flash Turning 80

Both the original MINI and its modern counterpart have seen their fair share (as in a lot) of pop culture vanity, turning up in commercials, music videos, TV shows, feature films, books, and more. It’s not entirely original of MINI to collaborate with an artist for a comic superhero tribute. But, nonetheless, it’s certainly fitting of the brand’s newly introduced EV to associate itself with renowned speedster The Flash.
MINI’s Electric model has been out and about for some time already, going round the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife without using its brakes, or sightseeing Jeremy Clarkson’s pick for the “best road in the world.” Now it has also scratched cosplay off the bucket list.
This is because a Cooper SE unit became the Art Car canvas for globally renowned (at least in the Marvel and DC realm) Italian cartoonist Carmine di Giandomenico’s latest work. He decided it was the perfect moment to honor the 80-year-old legacy of DC Comics superhero “The Flash” by painting the EV for the recently concluded Lucca Changes 2020.
The international comics fair hosted the premiere of the one-off Mini Electric alongside all things dedicated to comics, gaming, animation and fantasy – as both the brand and the artist considered the setup was perfect for a car that “collects many of the peculiarities of the DC Comics hero: full electric, no noise, highly performant and truly powerful.”
Di Giandomenico, a cartoonist that created more than 34 issues with the scarlet sprinter as the main character, is nicknamed “the faster cartoonist of the world” because at one time in 2016 he drew 56 comics tables in 48 hours (five hours quicker than originally expected) - so he might share a deeper connection with the hero that bends the laws of physics by running seven times faster than light speed.
The MINI Electric that was displayed at the comics event features a personal interpretation of the historically acclaimed issue 123 cover that depicts the blending versions of the classic Jay Garrick and modern Barry Allen characters, with The Flash’s hometown of Central City in the background.
By the way, the artist against demonstrated his own speed, completing the work in a mixed technique in just 10 hours.
