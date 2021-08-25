McLaren Bringing Its Finest Supercars to Salon Prive, Test Drives on the Menu

McLaren will be returning to Salon Prive with a fine selection of high-end vehicles. The British automaker will take part in the event held at the Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, UK, on September 2-5 with the Artura, Elva, 765LT Spider, and GT, as well as the 720S Spider. The latter two will be available to “prospective customers” for test drives.
After it was presented at the British Motor Show, the Artura hybrid supercar will now head to Salon Prive, in Ember Orange. It features a carbon lightweight architecture and a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 assisted by an electric motor, boasting a combined 670 HP (680 PS / 500 kW) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque. The model has a starting price of £185,500 ($254,548) in its home market.
Joining it under the spotlight will be the Elva with a windscreen. Part of the brand’s Ultimate Series, the example on display will have a Satin Blue finish. Power is supplied by a 4.0-liter V8 with forced induction, which is capable of pushing out 804 HP (815 PS / 599 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). It needs less than 3 seconds to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph), and 6.7 seconds from 0 to 124 mph (0-200 kph).
Finished in Ambit Blue, the 765LT Spider is also new to the event. Following in the footsteps of the sold-out 765LT Coupe, this is McLaren’s latest Longtail model, and it features a carbon fiber chassis, and electrically-operated hard top that can be lowered in 11 seconds. It’s also the brand’s most powerful Spider yet, with 754 HP (765 PS / 563 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) available on tap.
Offering superior comfort and a big shot of adrenaline, the McLaren GT will round off the car firm’s Salon Prive lineup, in a Serpentine look. This is their most luxurious model, and it needs 3.2 seconds from rest to 62 mph, with a 203 mph (326 kph) top speed.
