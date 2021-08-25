Have $15K? Find a Used Ambulance and Transform It Into a Mind-Blowing "Campulance"

5 2022 McLaren Artura Gets Virtual Spider Version Mere Hours After Official Launch

3 McLaren Artura Heading to Italy for the Summer Holiday

More on this:

McLaren Bringing Its Finest Supercars to Salon Prive, Test Drives on the Menu

McLaren will be returning to Salon Prive with a fine selection of high-end vehicles. The British automaker will take part in the event held at the Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, UK, on September 2-5 with the Artura, Elva, 765LT Spider, and GT, as well as the 720S Spider. The latter two will be available to “prospective customers” for test drives 6 photos HP (680 PS / 500 kW ) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque. The model has a starting price of £185,500 ($254,548) in its home market.



Joining it under the spotlight will be



Finished in Ambit Blue, the



Offering superior comfort and a big shot of adrenaline, the After it was presented at the British Motor Show, the Artura hybrid supercar will now head to Salon Prive, in Ember Orange. It features a carbon lightweight architecture and a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 assisted by an electric motor, boasting a combined 670(680 PS / 500) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque. The model has a starting price of £185,500 ($254,548) in its home market.Joining it under the spotlight will be the Elva with a windscreen. Part of the brand’s Ultimate Series, the example on display will have a Satin Blue finish. Power is supplied by a 4.0-liter V8 with forced induction, which is capable of pushing out 804 HP (815 PS / 599 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). It needs less than 3 seconds to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph), and 6.7 seconds from 0 to 124 mph (0-200 kph).Finished in Ambit Blue, the 765LT Spider is also new to the event. Following in the footsteps of the sold-out 765LT Coupe, this is McLaren’s latest Longtail model, and it features a carbon fiber chassis, and electrically-operated hard top that can be lowered in 11 seconds. It’s also the brand’s most powerful Spider yet, with 754 HP (765 PS / 563 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) available on tap.Offering superior comfort and a big shot of adrenaline, the McLaren GT will round off the car firm’s Salon Prive lineup, in a Serpentine look. This is their most luxurious model, and it needs 3.2 seconds from rest to 62 mph, with a 203 mph (326 kph) top speed.

load press release