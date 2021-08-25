Modernized Dodge Aspen Super Coupe Looks Ready for a New Mopar Life

Federal authorities usually ask for more technology on cars and at the same time call for a decrease in fuel usage. Sometimes there is a fine balance, other times it's a huge mismatch. Such as during the Malaise era.
Few automotive aficionados care to remember that period between roughly 1973 and 1983 when downsizing was a huge trend, thanks in no small part to the effects of the oil crisis. Legendary nameplates suffered, little-known ones lived and died in almost complete historical solitude. If one cares for an example of the latter breed, let us take the Dodge Aspen - which of course had an almost-identical twin, the Plymouth Volare.
Dodge’s model shouldn’t be confused with the premium SUV from Chrysler bearing the same name. That one was produced much later, for the 2007 model year, as a luxury version of the Dodge Durango. And it died even faster, after just three model years – due to poor sales. Meanwhile, the Dodge Aspen was built from 1976 through the 1980 model years as a meager compact car offered in sedan, coupe, and station wagon bodies.
Granted, it did have a brief moment of stardom back in the day, when Chrysler decided to create new performance trim packages for both the Aspen and the Volare. As far as the former is concerned, the Aspen “super coupe” included the 360ci (5.9-liter) V8 engine, along with a single paintjob (Sable Tan Sunfire metallic) and some orange/yellow/red stripes to go along. Just 494 examples were produced, so it is obviously as rare as it gets.
It is also part of the virtual roster of gone but not forgotten models. Thanks to Jim, the pixel master behind the jlord8 social media account, we now have a modernized Aspen super coupe to ogle at for as much as the heart desires. Unfortunately, this is something that will forever live only in imagination land, so we really cannot say that it will enjoy a real-world contemporary Mopar life.
Although, as far as uniqueness is concerned, it would clearly be a hoot to drive something like this on the street. Perhaps fitted with a nice Hemi V8 to go along with the very nice (virtual) restomod lines...
