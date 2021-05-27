Gorgeous “Boat Tail” Is Rolls-Royce Coachbuild's First of Many Commissions

Take a good look at the Rolls-Royce “Boat Tail” and don’t laugh at the sight of the umbrella in the back. Instead, let’s marvel together at the art of coachbuilding and the craftsmanship needed to bring to life this unique take on an open-top Rolls-Royce. Now, let’s cheer for the fact it’s just the first in hopefully a very long line of creations stemming from the newly founded Rolls-Royce Coachbuild department.
According to renowned car vlogger Mr JWW, the Rolls-Royce “Boat Tail” is rumored to snatch the title of the most expensive new car in the world, with an alleged cost of £20 million (which is over $28 million at the current exchange rates). Now that everyone let out a horror scream or collected their jaws off the floor, let’s see why that’s entirely possible.
First and foremost, it’s the first completely unique vehicle since the 2017 Sweptail, if memory serves well. And it’s been penned by the all-new Coachbuild unit, a department that’s going to bring even more goodies from now on as the company says it will “become a permanent fixture in (the) future portfolio.”
For now, we’re presented with a stunning open-top Rolls-Royce that doesn’t get our attention squarely focused on the mesmerizing front fascia. That’s because a lot of cool stuff is going on in the back. It has been commissioned by somebody who’s very wealthy and, at least for now, entirely anonymous, and the clear inspiration comes from the sea—J-Class yachts in particular.
Interestingly, the “Boat Tail” is one facet of a client-company agreement that involves three very highly regarded “patrons.” It seems that all of them will be getting an example sharing the same body, though each car will be “highly personalized, reflecting the confluence between vision, capability and ambition of the marque and each of the individual commissioning patrons.”
At nearly 5.8 meters (over 228 inches) long, this version masterfully plays the card of a racing yacht, one that has a very special “deck” in the back. It’s actually called a “hosting suite,” and it was inspired by something incredibly special: the cantilever concepts of the renowned architect Santiago Calatrava.
Anything is possible when money is no object of concern, so nobody should be surprised that it can pop up an umbrella, a couple of champagne tables, and the appropriate cloth stools to enjoy a refreshing beverage, among other things.
