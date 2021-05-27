Gorgeous “Boat Tail” Is Rolls-Royce Coachbuild's First of Many Commissions

Take a good look at the Rolls-Royce “Boat Tail” and don’t laugh at the sight of the umbrella in the back. Instead, let’s marvel together at the art of coachbuilding and the craftsmanship needed to bring to life this unique take on an open-top Rolls-Royce. Now, let’s cheer for the fact it’s just the first in hopefully a very long line of creations stemming from the newly founded Rolls-Royce Coachbuild department.

18 photos