Ford Mustang Convertible Flexes Slammed Attitude, Looks Ready for Summer Cruises

Hurry up because there are just a few more days left of this summer season. Pack your bags and join family and/or friends for a great camping road trip. Alternatively, tuck just the car keys in your pocket and go for a relaxing, sunny cruise.
Of course, one also needs a companion for the latter idea to come to fruition. No worries, if hitting the streets of imagination land is your dream summer road trip (while you relax in bed or on the sofa), then pixel master Emmanuel Brito (aka personalizatuauto on social media) probably has the perfect ride.
It’s as crimson as it needs to stand out in any crowd. The convertible top has already been dropped... and so was the body. And it also speaks wonders to the classic car enthusiast community, with this ride being of the original Ford Mustang variety. Sure, some controversy might also arise...
After all, when the Blue Oval created the first-generation Mustang, it didn’t include the option to have it so low to the ground that any pebble would scratch the underside. Instead, the automaker was thinking about big-block V8 engines like the Cobra Jet, High Country Specials, or chasing Dodge Chargers alongside Steve McQueen.
Interestingly, this creation from Brito does have some hints of Shelby DNA embedded in this custom design, so maybe this idea came to him from recalling the days of the 1967-68 California Special Mustang. No matter the root cause, the result is as bonkers as one would expect from a lowrider. So, the slammed ‘Stang might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but probably no one can deny its summer cruise appeal, nonetheless.
Now, there is just the question of what lies under the hood of this bagged example. Is it a classic 427ci Cobra Jet or a contemporary 5.0-liter Coyote V8? So many horsepower questions, so few torque answers. Perhaps this was just imagined for riding very low and ultra-slow...
