Slammed CGI Datsun Truck Looks Widebody-Enough to Handle Any Milk Crate Challenge

Datsun’s series of compact trucks first appeared at home in Japan back in 1955. After 1983 they morphed into a Nissan alternative and eventually grew to become the Frontier/Navara. So, how did one end up hauling milk crates?
The Datsun truck line heritage even dates to the pre-war era. But it seems that with help from the virtual artists of the world it can also keep up with the (social media) times. And even take a virtual part in the milk crate challenge. Which, in case you didn’t know, is the latest stupid way to hurt oneself to get more of those ephemeral likes and shares.
Luckily, pixel masters are currently hijacking the idea for their automotive-related purposes. And no stunts are involved, so one can be sure that no CGI vehicles have been hurt (at least, so far). Instead, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist behind the musartwork account on social media has decided to adhere to the craziness in his unique way.
So, there are a lot of empty milk crates in plain sight. But they are not arranged in a pyramidal staircase way for a human to try and conquer (and potentially suffer injuries). Instead, they are topsy-turvy showcased inside the bed of a pickup truck. Luckily, even if this is just a CGI, the empty crates are not a hazard to other virtual traffic participants, as they are secured with transport lines.
After all, they should be neatly tied down, because this is no ordinary hauler. The pixel master imagined the load would be taken with extreme haste to its hypothetical destination via a reworked Datsun Truck. It’s a classic work beast, probably of the 620 series if we are not mistaken, but with a twist. Instead of being an old, beat-down compact truck, we are presented here with a very cool pickup.
One that’s eagerly slammed to the ground and perhaps even stanced if we interpret correctly the render depicting the glorious three-piece Nismo wheels. And it’s also virtually styled to make an impression, as the gloss black paintjob with bronze details shines alongside the extreme widebody kit. All in all, splashy wishful thinking from the Head Designer of West Coast Customs.
Luckily, pixel masters are currently hijacking the idea for their automotive-related purposes. And no stunts are involved, so one can be sure that no CGI vehicles have been hurt (at least, so far). Instead, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist behind the musartwork account on social media has decided to adhere to the craziness in his unique way.
So, there are a lot of empty milk crates in plain sight. But they are not arranged in a pyramidal staircase way for a human to try and conquer (and potentially suffer injuries). Instead, they are topsy-turvy showcased inside the bed of a pickup truck. Luckily, even if this is just a CGI, the empty crates are not a hazard to other virtual traffic participants, as they are secured with transport lines.
After all, they should be neatly tied down, because this is no ordinary hauler. The pixel master imagined the load would be taken with extreme haste to its hypothetical destination via a reworked Datsun Truck. It’s a classic work beast, probably of the 620 series if we are not mistaken, but with a twist. Instead of being an old, beat-down compact truck, we are presented here with a very cool pickup.
One that’s eagerly slammed to the ground and perhaps even stanced if we interpret correctly the render depicting the glorious three-piece Nismo wheels. And it’s also virtually styled to make an impression, as the gloss black paintjob with bronze details shines alongside the extreme widebody kit. All in all, splashy wishful thinking from the Head Designer of West Coast Customs.