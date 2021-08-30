A-Team GMC Van Gets Modern Savana Makeover Based on Harley-Davidson Sierra 1500

So many cool pop culture icons meet for this one that we’re not going to be surprised if GMC fans go out on a limb and secure a Savana van afterward. Just so they could secretly recreate the A-Team looks, combined with Harley-Davidson references.
Does anyone need an introduction to the Harley-Davidson motorcycle brand? Its success is so great that even automobile lovers, especially truck fans, want a piece of the action. So, automakers and aftermarket companies obliged, creating Harley-Davidson-themed special editions. One of them would be Tuscany Motor, a company that can hook up GMC Sierra 1500 and Harley-Davidson fans with a pickup truck that potentially blends the best of both worlds.
Its rugged performance appeal hasn’t escaped the all-seeing eye of the virtual artists of the world. And Oscar Vargas, the pixel master behind the wb.artist20 account on social media has decided to mix an entire host of pop culture icons. There are so many of them that we could even see the love for the utilitarian GMC Savana skyrocket a little bit after this one.
So, the CGI expert decided to bring back into the 21st century his vision of “The A-Team's” 1983 GMC Vandura van. Naturally, it’s complete with the signature red stripe and crimson rooftop spoiler, as well as the red-and-black turbine mag wheels. But rather than just taking the contemporary GMC Savana and working on that alone, he also chose to bring in some of the goodies from Tuscany’s Harley-Davidson Sierra 1500 pickup truck.
Additionally, just in case anyone wants something tamer and doesn’t have the fictitious United States Army Special Forces unit in the blood, there’s also a “standard” Savana. Granted, it’s not the same with Chevrolet’s Express. Instead, this base GMC Savana also keeps the new DNA taken from the official Harley-Davidson GMC truck. And, although beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, it could be said that it looks spot on.
