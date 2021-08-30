Reborn Opel Calibra Wants to Make the 2022 Astra a Stylish Two-Door PHEV Coupe

Earlier this year, the ubiquitous Opel Astra has reached its sixth generation (L) with help from its new parent Stellantis. So, the EMP2 architecture is under the modern styling, while plug-in hybrid options are now a go.
Dressed up to look nothing like its other platform siblings, such as the equally all-new Peugeot 308, the latest Opel Astra comes with a daring design and electrified powertrain options to keep up with the times. Interestingly, the PHEV variants can go up as high as 180 ps (178 hp) and 225 ps (222 hp), so quite a bit of sportiness is definitely in order when the deliveries kick-off.
So, it was only logical for the virtual artists of the world to start contemplating the idea of dynamic derivatives. One normal assumption would be to have the 2022 Astra go through the GSi transformation. But Siim Parn, the pixel master behind the spdesignsest account on social media has taken things a step further.
Instead of just slapping an aero body kit and calling it a day, he resorted to bringing back to life an Opel fan favorite of the 1990s, the Opel Calibra coupe. It attracted a cult following among the Russelsheim aficionados thanks to its 4x4 and V6 versions but only lived between 1989 and 1997 over a single generation.
Aiming to prove the Calibra might not be a one-hit-wonder after all, the CGI expert took the traditional two-door proportions of the coupe and adapted the current design of the 2022 Astra to them. Naturally, one would assume that a possible Astra-based Calibra revival would be electrified, so the Stellantis PHEV powertrains would be a logical choice.
Unfortunately, this is probably just wishful thinking, as Opel might not even go through with a GSi version for the Astra. Let alone revive a nameplate with no heritage aside from the singular generation. Well, at least we can see that Calibra owners love this modern makeover and gave it the thumbs up in the comments section.
