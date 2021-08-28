2022 Dodge Charger Refresh Hides the Door Handles Behind Aggressive Vintage Stance

The VW Doubleback Pops Up and Out for Tiny Home-Like Spaciousness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hamiddavoodi (@hdm.design) Still, a lot of people feel a four-door doesn’t accurately reflect the classic muscle car atmosphere as much. Naturally, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so we are not going to hold it against anyone who seeks to live a two-door Mopar life instead of enjoying the added practicality of the sedan.But here’s pixel master Hamid Davoodi (aka hdm.design on social media) looking to sway everyone’s opinion towards a possible 2022 model year Charger refresh that would bring even more inherent aggressivity to go along with the upgraded styling Right now, the 2021 Charger is still available at Dodge dealerships, retailing for just $30,570. Of course, going for a cool SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody will incur a higher penalty, of at least $81,270 (MSRP excludes destination, taxes, title, and registration fees).So, it’s a good case to be made that a 2022 model year upgrade might be warranted, considering that a facelift was revealed way back in 2014 at the New York International Auto Show. We still like the design, but we also agree with the virtual artist that it could start to grow long in the tooth very soon.Besides, we dig the CGI expert’s choices, including the apparent lack of any door handles. Perhaps there’s a new technology also brewing across imagination land that will make such accessories a thing of the past. Kidding aside, the other design elements are quite natural for the Charger and include an aggressive body kit, as well as an interesting reference to the vintage-inspired styling of the sixth-generation LX Charger from 2006 to 2010.Unfortunately, we are only presented with a traditional front three-quarters view. Sure, we understand the concept of a “face lift,” but we still wish the virtual artist also imagined an enticing rear end...