Virtual Artists Seem to Know Exactly What's Wrong With the 2022 Lambo Countach

Ever since the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based exotic supercar manufacturer showcased its 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, the automotive world has been shaking with controversy. Some praise the clean lines, others miss the hulking rear wing, and a few even know exactly what needs to change.
Sure, if you ask us, the ones that might know best are not even the folks over at Lamborghini, and instead are the people who shelled out an alleged €3 million (over $3.5 million at the current exchange rates) for one of the 112 examples of this reimagined series.
On the other hand, as is normal with every hot automotive release, the virtual artists of the world always seem to know best what needs to be done for everyone to be at peace. The only odd thing is that all of them don’t seem to be on the same page. It is only natural since the pixel masters are praised specifically for their ability to imagine new and cool things. Even when faced with a subject that’s already labeled as being (almost) perfect.
So, if we are to make a small collection of the best and worst virtual impersonations of the 2022 Lamborghini Countach PLI 800-4, it could be said the pool of choices is quite deep and wide. Just to get the negative vibes out of the way, I’ll start with my personal choice for the worst CGI alternative.
The good folks over at carsbite.com usually have a lot of cool virtual alternatives, but this time around they botched up big time. Taking a Countach and just chopping off in the rawest manner possible the top for a Roadster derivative shouldn’t even be possible. Yet, there it is (all Countach versions discussed here have their place in the gallery), looking as if a three-year-old was allowed to do all the changes. Even that rear wing manages to look out of place.
If anyone seeks to change the LPI 800-4 into a convertible, then perhaps they would be better off choosing Aksynov Nikita’s version of it. In a crimson shade, if they want to piss off the Ferrari Tifosi, or perhaps the traditional Lambo yellow will suffice. Anyways, either of them is much better.
Sure enough, many people have a few beefs with the lack of the signature rear wing (although the original LP400 production model also didn’t have one) or the rear headlights that seem to constantly remind them the LPI 800-4 is mechanically based on the Sian. Not to mention the lack of a stunning set of vintage wheels.
Brian Monaco or Siim Parn might do the trick. I like them both and would gladly have one unit from each in my classic-modern dream garage.
And so, we are closing in on the final category. Those who dare go to extremes, no matter the consequences. More changes than one can count, a widebody aerodynamic kit, Oz wheels for the touch of vintage, as well as a styling that doesn’t fit the official take from Lamborghini. That’s Hugo Silva’s approach, in a nutshell.
Meanwhile, my all-time personal favorite (until another rendering snatches the crown) comes from the virtual artist behind the bradbuilds social media account. He gives an honest opinion about the 2022 Countach, explaining that at first, he thought he did not like the LPI 800-4 as a whole. Only to realize a little later the devil was actually in the details. So, he proceeded to change all that was wrong.
And there’s an entire explanation revolving around the modifications in the description, so all we have to do right now is sit back, enjoy, and perhaps even set up a slideshow with his take on the reinvented Countach.
